Watch PVRIS’ kaleidoscopic new video for ‘Hallucinations’

Taken from the band's upcoming new EP

PVRIS have shared a kaleidoscopic and surreal video for their new single ‘Hallucinations’. Scroll down the page now to watch it below.

The track, which is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming EP, was written by the band’s own Lynn Gunn in collaboration with Marshmello and Amy Allen (Halsey, Selena Gomez).

The YHELLOW-directed video features goats, occultist rituals, snakes, and bizarre, warped takes on body parts. The track itself, meanwhile, is the trio’s poppiest moment to date. Watch it below now.

PVRIS’ new as-yet-untitled EP will be released on October 25 with a new album promised to follow in 2020.

Speaking to Billboard, Gunn said the band had “always wanted to go in this [musical] direction”. “We’ve always had little easter eggs that have bridged things from record to record, bridged our progress together,” she said. “A lot of those ‘lighter’ songs – ‘What’s Wrong’, ‘Winter’, ‘Nola 1’ – [they were] a bridge to where we wanted to go in the future. It’s been really natural. We’ve always wanted to go in this direction, and we’re finally being supported to do that. I think the stars have aligned.”

‘Hallucinations’ follows the release of ‘Death Of Me’ last month, which marked the band’s first new material since signing with major label Reprise at the beginning of 2019.

Meanwhile, PVRIS are appear at Reading And Leeds Festival in August, when they play on the Radio 1 stage on the days co-headlined by Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.