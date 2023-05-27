Watch Queens Of The Stone Age give ‘Emotion Sickness’ live debut at first gig in three years

Queens Of The Stone Age gave a live debut to their new single ‘Emotion Sickness’ as part of their first live gig in three years this weekend – see footage below.

On Friday (May 26), the band played their first full show since January 2020 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio ahead of a performance at Boston Calling tomorrow (May 28).

During their 11-song set, the band played their biggest hits, opening with ‘No One Knows’ and closing with ‘A Song For The Dead’.

Sandwiched in between was a first performance of ‘Emotion Sickness’, which was shared earlier this month as the first preview of the band’s new album, ‘In Times New Roman’.

See footage of their comeback show and the full setlist below.

Queens Of The Stone Age played:

‘No One Knows’

‘The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret’

‘My God Is The Sun’

‘If I Had A Tail’

‘The Evil Has Landed’

‘I Sat By The Ocean’

‘Emotion Sickness’

‘Little Sister’

‘Sick, Sick, Sick’

‘Go With The Flow’

‘A Song For The Dead’

Having been teasing their return this week with online videos and billboards in London, the band recently revealed details of the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Villains‘ with their eighth album ‘In Times New Roman’ arriving on June 8 via Matador Records.

Described by QOTSA as “the sound of a band creating the music its own members want to hear, while giving the rest of us a sonic forum in which to congregate”, ‘In Times New Roman’ was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck studios, with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin.

Last month, Queens Of The Stone Age announced a trio of UK shows as part of their summer 2023 world tour plans. Support at the UK shows will come from Isle Of Wight indie band Coach Party. Tickets are available here.

See the band’s full list of European summer gigs below.

JUNE 2023

16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

17 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival

18 – Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

20 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Margate, Dreamland

23 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

28 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

30 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY 2023

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

5 – Albi, Pause Guitare Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival