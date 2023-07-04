Watch Queens Of The Stone Age reunite with ‘Spider-Man’ at Rock Werchter

Queens Of The Stone Age reunited with their old friend ‘Spider-Man’ during their set at Rock Werchter last weekend – check out the footage below.

In 2018, frontman Josh Homme spotted a fan in the crowd who was dressed as the web-slinging superhero at the same Belgium festival and subsequently invited him to join the band onstage.

On Sunday (July 2) QOTSA made their return to Rock Werchter and came face-to-face with ‘Spider-Man’ again, five years on from their previous encounter. “Josh, wanna meet again?” the attendee asked via a comic book-style sign.

Advertisement

“Holy shit!” Homme laughed over the intro to an airing of Queens’ 2007 single ‘Make It Wit Chu’. “It’s Spider-Man again. Bring him up… look at him fly.”

The musician asked his bandmates to “break it down just a little bit” as the fan in fancy dress made his way to the stage. ‘Spider-Man’ then hugged members of the group before taking to the mic.

“Hello, Werchter!” he screamed. “OK… I’m gonna keep this fucking short. I have one thing to say…” He went on to instruct the crowd to complete the famous Spider-Man motto, “With great power comes great responsibility”.

As the superhero left the stage, Homme added: “Look at him go. Ladies and gentlemen… Spider-Man.” You can watch official footage of the moment in the tweet above.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s set at Rock Werchter 2023 also included the live debut of ‘Straight Jacket Fitting’ from their new album ‘In Times New Roman’, which came out last month.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the record, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Villains’, NME wrote: “This is up there with their darkest, knottiest material to date, and will be appreciated all the more for it.”

Homme and co. recently headlined the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023, marking their first appearance at Worthy Farm since 2011. Footage of a circle pit that erupted in the crowd later went viral on social media.

Queens Of The Stone Age will embark on a run of UK and Ireland concerts this November following a string of dates in Europe. You can find any remaining tickets here.