Quincy Jones is the star of Travis Scott and Young Thug’s new video for ‘Out West’ – you can watch it below.

The video sees Quincy at a busy house partying alongside Scott and Young Thug, who is rapping above the large gathering of people. Scott has also directed the video alongside White Trash Tyler.

Jones, 87, has achieved an unprecedented 79 Grammy Award nominations and won 27 Grammys, including a Grammy Legend Award in 1991. He’s worked with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Miles Davis, among others. He is also responsible for some of the most well-known film scores, including The Color Purple, The Italian Job and In Cold Blood.

‘Out West’ featured on Scott’s 2019 ‘Jackboys’ compilation which also featured the likes of Rosalía, Quavo, Offset and the late rapper, Pop Smoke.

You can watch the video here:

It’s the second recent outing for Scott and Young Thug after they teamed up with Migos recently for the new track ‘Give No Fxk’.

Scott and Migos debuted the track live at the former’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas back in November but released the song on February 14 alongside a special effects-heavy video.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker said Scott was one of the inspirations behind the band’s new album ‘The Slow Rush’

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Parker says his collaboration with Scott took him out of his comfort zone and had a great impact on his creative process for the new album.

Speaking of working with Scott, Parker told Lowe: “It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas. If he has an idea or if someone has an idea, he’s into it, he’d just go for it. He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things. Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction.

“Conviction is the word. I tried to take on some of that conviction when I’m working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity.”