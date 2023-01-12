Watch Rachel Zegler’s impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler has shared an impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ – check it out below.

The song, co-written with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, appeared on the ‘3am Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (January 10), Zegler posted a video of herself covering the song on an acoustic guitar and really giving it the full beans.

“I love you Taylor Swift,” she wrote in the clip’s caption. Check it out below.

Elsewhere, it was revealed this week that Taylor Swift is directly responsible for the record-breaking year that US vinyl sales saw in 2022: out of just under 43.5million LPs, one in 25 bought were albums minted by the pop megastar.

According to Luminate‘s year-end sales report, Swift sold a total of 1.695million vinyl records in 2022 – more than the second- and third-highest sellers, Harry Styles and The Beatles, combined. For reference, those artists respectively sold 719,000 and 553,000 records.

Most of Swift’s record sales are owed to her recent 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, which sold 945,000 copies across five colour-coded variants. Last month, it was reported that sales figures for ‘Midnights’ made Swift the first mainstream artist to sell more copies of an album on vinyl than CD since the 1980s.

The singer is currently in rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour, which is set to kick off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California, on August 9. Support will be provided across the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.

MARCH 2023

17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Swift has confirmed she will also be touring the UK, but no details have yet been announced.