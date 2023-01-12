Watch Rachel Zegler’s impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler has shared an impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ – check it out below.
The song, co-written with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, appeared on the ‘3am Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (January 10), Zegler posted a video of herself covering the song on an acoustic guitar and really giving it the full beans.
“I love you Taylor Swift,” she wrote in the clip’s caption. Check it out below.
i love you @taylorswift13
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 10, 2023
Elsewhere, it was revealed this week that Taylor Swift is directly responsible for the record-breaking year that US vinyl sales saw in 2022: out of just under 43.5million LPs, one in 25 bought were albums minted by the pop megastar.
According to Luminate‘s year-end sales report, Swift sold a total of 1.695million vinyl records in 2022 – more than the second- and third-highest sellers, Harry Styles and The Beatles, combined. For reference, those artists respectively sold 719,000 and 553,000 records.
Most of Swift’s record sales are owed to her recent 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, which sold 945,000 copies across five colour-coded variants. Last month, it was reported that sales figures for ‘Midnights’ made Swift the first mainstream artist to sell more copies of an album on vinyl than CD since the 1980s.
The singer is currently in rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour, which is set to kick off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California, on August 9. Support will be provided across the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
You can see the full list of dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.
Swift has confirmed she will also be touring the UK, but no details have yet been announced.