It's the second time in two days the band have performed on the show.

The Raconteurs stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to give a rip-roaring performance of new song ‘Bored and Razed’ – you can watch the performance below.

Following Thursday night’s (June 20) performance of ‘Help Me Stranger’ on ‘Colbert’, Jack White and co. stopped by the Ed Sullivan Theatre again last night (June 21) to perform another song from the band’s new album, ‘Help Us Stranger’ – their first in 11 years.

Delivering a loud and riotous rendition of ‘Bored and Razed’, what started off as a tame performance rapidly turned into a good old fashioned rock’n’roll melee. Watch the performance in full below.

Meanwhile, Jack White says he’s never owned a mobile phone, and believes people’s “addiction” is driven by “competition, voyeurism and jealousy”

The White Stripes, Raconteurs, Dead Weather and solo star has made headlines in recent years for not allowing phones to be used at his gigs to allow for a “100% human experience“. Now in a new interview, the Third Man records boss has explained his aversion to cellphones.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In a four-star review of the new Raconteurs album, ‘Help Us Stranger’, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said that while it “would benefit from a few more of the jarring left-turns that we’ve come to love White for,” it’s a “a full-bodied album and a journey.”