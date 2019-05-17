Watch The Raconteurs’ mysterious video for new song ‘Help Me Stranger’

The track is the latest to be taken from their first album in 11 years

The Raconteurs have shared ‘Help Me Stranger’, the title track from their upcoming album.

The record will be the group’s first in 11 years, following 2008’s ‘Consolers Of The Lonely’.

The video for ‘Help Me Stranger’ was filmed in the Japanese city of Kimitsu and was directed by visual effects specialist Yasuhiko Shimizu. In it, clips of the band playing together are interspersed with footage of Jack White and Brendan Benson in a green-lit phone booth, and of White discovering an abandoned baby outside a mysterious building. You can watch it below now.

The band’s forthcoming third album has been described as a blend of “prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville soul”, and saw White and Benson pen all of the songs together, except for the Donovan cover ‘Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)’.

Before the record was announced, the group told fans they had “just finished making the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for.”

The Raconteurs will bring the record to the UK for the first time later this month when they join The Strokes and Interpol at London’s All Points East festival. Following that date, they will then embark on a brief tour of Europe.

The Raconteurs will play:

MAY

25 – All Points East, London, UK

26 – Olympia, Paris, France

27 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

28 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

30 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

31 – Heartland Festival, Kvaerndrup, Denmark

JUNE

1 – Orange Warsaw Festival, Warsaw, Poland

2 – Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands