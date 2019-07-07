Watch Rammstein set Milton Keynes ablaze as bonkers European tour hits UK

Wow
Rammstein made an epic live return to the UK last night as their European tour hit Milton Keynes. Check out footage and the full setlist below.
The industrial metal icons, who recently released their untitled new album‘, hit the road at the end of May with an impressive stage spectacle. Kicking off with two dates in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, the band then performed in cities including Barcelona, Berlin, Rotterdam, and Paris.
Ahead of further dates in Brussels, Frankfurt, and Moscow, the group touched down for their only UK appearance of 2019. Taking to the stage at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, Rammstein didn’t hold back as they wowed the crowd with burning speaker towers, plumes of black smoke, and an electrifying light show.
One particularly batshit moment, captured in the below clip, saw fireworks shoot out from the front of the stage to ignite speaker stacks in the middle of the stadium – before returning to the front with an almighty bang.
Fans on Twitter described the intense set as “phenomenal”, “stunning”, and “fucking mental”. “Fuck me, Rammstein were amazing last night at Milton Keynes,” commented another impressed attendee.
Rammstein’s full setlist is as follows:
Was ich liebe
Links 2-3-4
Tattoo
Sehnsucht
Zeig dich
Mein Herz brennt
Puppe
Heirate mich
Diamant
Deutschland
(Remix by Richard Z. Kruspe)
Deutschland
Radio
Mein Teil
Du hast
Sonne
Ohne dich
Engel
(with Duo Jatekok) (Scala & Kolacny Brothers version)
Ausländer
Du riechst so gut
Pussy
Rammstein
Ich will
Check out Rammstein’s 2019 UK and European tour dates in full below:
10 Brussels, Stade Roi Baudoin
13 Frankfurt/Main, Commerzbank-Arena
16 Prage, Eden Aréna
17 Prage, Eden Aréna
20 Luxembourg, Roeser Festival Grounds
24 Chorzow, Slaski Stadium
29 Moscow, VTB (Dynamo)
August
02 St. Petersburg, Zenith
06 Riga, Lucavsala Park
10 Tampere, Ratina Stadion
14 Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion
18 Oslo, Ulleval Stadium
22 Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Meanwhile, Rammstein recently announced details of a lengthy European stadium tour for 2020 – including a huge show in Belfast.