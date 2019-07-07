Watch Rammstein set Milton Keynes ablaze as bonkers European tour hits UK

Wow

Rammstein made an epic live return to the UK last night as their European tour hit Milton Keynes. Check out footage and the full setlist below.

The industrial metal icons, who recently released their untitled new album‘, hit the road at the end of May with an impressive stage spectacle. Kicking off with two dates in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, the band then performed in cities including Barcelona, Berlin, Rotterdam, and Paris.

Ahead of further dates in Brussels, Frankfurt, and Moscow, the group touched down for their only UK appearance of 2019. Taking to the stage at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, Rammstein didn’t hold back as they wowed the crowd with burning speaker towers, plumes of black smoke, and an electrifying light show.

One particularly batshit moment, captured in the below clip, saw fireworks shoot out from the front of the stage to ignite speaker stacks in the middle of the stadium – before returning to the front with an almighty bang.

Fans on Twitter described the intense set as “phenomenal”, “stunning”, and “fucking mental”. “Fuck me, Rammstein were amazing last night at Milton Keynes,” commented another impressed attendee.

Rammstein’s full setlist is as follows:

Was ich liebe

Links 2-3-4

Tattoo

Sehnsucht

Zeig dich

Mein Herz brennt

Puppe

Heirate mich

Diamant

Deutschland

(Remix by Richard Z. Kruspe)

Deutschland

Radio

Mein Teil

Du hast

Sonne

Ohne dich

Engel

(with Duo Jatekok) (Scala & Kolacny Brothers version)

Ausländer

Du riechst so gut

Pussy

Rammstein

Ich will

Check out Rammstein’s 2019 UK and European tour dates in full below:

10 Brussels, Stade Roi Baudoin

13 Frankfurt/Main, Commerzbank-Arena

16 Prage, Eden Aréna

17 Prage, Eden Aréna

20 Luxembourg, Roeser Festival Grounds

24 Chorzow, Slaski Stadium

29 Moscow, VTB (Dynamo)

August

02 St. Petersburg, Zenith

06 Riga, Lucavsala Park

10 Tampere, Ratina Stadion

14 Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion

18 Oslo, Ulleval Stadium

22 Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Meanwhile, Rammstein recently announced details of a lengthy European stadium tour for 2020 – including a huge show in Belfast.