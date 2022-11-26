Watch Rammstein’s cinematic new video for ‘Adieu’

Rammstein have shared the official video for ‘Adieu’, the final song from their recent album ‘Zeit’.

The visuals were directed by Specter Berlin, who also directed the video for their 2019 comeback single ‘Deutschland’ and are perhaps less like a music video and more like a short film, clocking in at just short of nine minutes. All six members of the Neue Deutsche Harte band are part of the video’s large cast, which also includes the many mysterious figures making up a group known only as ‘The Damned’.

Fans have been keen to point out the references to classic Rammstein videos within the visuals as well as various Easter eggs, such as a vault with ‘MUTTER-22’ on it (referencing the band’s landmark 2001 album) and a number plate reading ‘LI-FAD6’ (an acronym of their sixth album’s title, 2009’s ‘Liebe ist für alle da’)

Watch the video and see some of the fan theories below:

After playing two stadium shows in Coventry and Cardiff earlier this year – the former hitting the headlines over reports it could be heard from 10 miles away – and a string of dates in the US, Rammstein will be touring European stadia next year. You can see their full touring schedule below.

MAY 2023

22 – Vilnius, Vingio Parkas

27 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion

28 – Helsinki, Olympiastadion

JUNE 2023

2 – Odense,Dyrskueplads

7 – Munich, Olympiastadion

8 – Munich, Olympiastadion

14 – Trenčín, Airport

17 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf

18 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf

23 – Madrid, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

26 – Lisbon, Estádio Da Luz

JULY 2023

1 – Padova, Stadio Euganeo

6 – Groningen, Stadspark

11 – Budapest, Puskás Aréna

15 – Berlin, Olympiastadion

16 – Berlin, Olympiastadion

22 – Paris, Stade de France

26 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

30 – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski

AUGUST 2023

4 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

Last month, the band filed a motion that legally forbade secondary ticket reseller Viagogo from reselling tickets to their upcoming European shows. Fans can only buy their tickets from one platform – Eventim – with full names needing to be displayed on tickets and ID required to enter the venues.