Watch Rammstein’s video for huge new song ‘Zick Zack’

Rammstein have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Zeit’ – watch the video for the huge ‘Zick Zack’ below.

The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed last month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.

After the album’s tracklist was shared last week, ‘Zick Zack’ has been unveiled today (April 7) after a promotional campaign which saw the band create a ‘Zick Zack’ hotline which allowed fans to book appointments at a “beauty clinic” of the same name.

The band are also set to open a special pop-up kiosk at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz on Saturday (April 9) from 10am-2pm local time, where they will sell a new 7″ vinyl of ‘Zick Zack’ featuring the single and a remix of the track by Boys Noize.

Watch Rammstein’s video for ‘Zick Zack’ below.

‘Zeit’ is the eighth studio album from the Berlin band, which is made up of Till Lindemann (vocals), Paul Landers (guitar), Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar), Flake (keyboards), Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums).

The new album will be released on multiple formats on April 29, including a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet, a special edition CD in a six-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including slipcase, and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet, as well as in the usual digital formats.

A press release reveals that the band spent two years working on the 11 songs on the new album. They once again worked with Berlin producer Olsen Involtini, and the album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.

See the full tracklist for ‘Zeit’ and its artwork below.

1. ‘Armee Der Tristen’

2. ‘Zeit’

3. ‘Schwarz’

4. ‘Giftig’

5. ‘Zick Zack’

6. ‘OK’

7. ‘Meine Tränen’

8. ‘Angst’

9. ‘Dicke Titten’

10. ‘Lügen’

11. ‘Adieu’

The band plan to release three versions of ‘Zeit’. A statement said: “For the B-sides, the band is releasing a meditative, atmospheric neoclassical arrangement by Grammy-nominated Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds, as well as a remix by electro producer Robot Koch.”

Rammstein will play UK shows in Coventry and Cardiff this June as part of their rescheduled European tour – you can find tickets to those two live shows here.