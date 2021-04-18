Watch rap supergroup Mt. Westmore make debut performance at Triller’s ‘Fight Club’

Mt. Westmore, the rap supergroup made up of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40, made its debut performance this weekend – watch it below.

The four rappers first teased the new group last year before officially announcing it last month. Their debut album is reportedly set to arrive sometime this month, with more “volumes” coming in the future.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort told DJ Vlad in a recent interview, formally announcing the project.

The group made their debut performance at Triller’s 2021 pay-per-view Fight Club last night (April 17). The event, which took place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, saw the group take it in turns to perform their own solo tracks before taking to the stage sitting on thrones to trade verses on a new as-yet-titled song.

Watch Mt. Westmore’s performance around the 8:00 mark in the video below:

Last week, Snoop paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow rapper DMX following the legendary rapper’s death.

Appearing on the Today show, Snoop paid an emotional tribute to DMX, likening him to an angel.

“I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people,” he said in a brief clip. “And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose His angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here.

He continued: “He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us.”

Meanwhile: The daughter of NWA icon Eazy E has accused Ice Cube of “dodging and ducking” her after he was asked to participate in a new documentary about the rapper’s life.