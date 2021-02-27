Watch rare footage of Deftones performing on Public-Access TV in 1992

Rare footage of Deftones performing on Public-Access TV in 1992 has surfaced online – you can watch it below.

Sourced from a filmed broadcast on the Sacto Active Rock community-access TV show, the clip sees the band perform a song called ‘Answers’ during their formative years.

The pre-‘Adrenaline’ track has more of a dub/reggae vibe in comparison to the heavier alt-metal sound that they’re known for.

Advertisement

Shared by a Deftones fan channel, the clip sees the band with a different lineup, with John Taylor behind the drum kit in place of Abe Cunningham, who left the group in 1990 prior to rejoining in 1993.

Watch Chino Moreno and co. perform ‘Answers’ below:

In October, Deftones‘ frontman Chino Moreno said that he is open to one day finishing the band’s lost 2008 album ‘Eros’ as “an experiment’.

The band’s recent album ‘Ohms‘ saw them reunite with producer Terry Date, who worked on their first four albums and the sessions for a record in 2008 with the working title of ‘Eros’.

The album was shelved when bassist Chi Cheng was involved in a car crash that left him in a coma, and later died from cardiac arrest in 2013. Quicksand bassist Sergio Vega (who remains a full-time member today) and the band started from scratch on 2010’s acclaimed ‘Diamond Eyes’ with producer Rick Raskulinecz.

Advertisement

Moreno has now admitted that he’s open to the idea of one day returning to the material.

Meanwhile, Moreno recently appeared on rapper Trippie Redd‘s new song ‘GERONIMO’.

The collaborative track appears on ‘NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus’, a newly-released deluxe edition of Trippie’s latest album ‘Pegasus’.

The reissue was executive produced by blink-182‘s Travis Barker, and contains 14 additional tracks, including collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.