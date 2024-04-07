Watch RAYE perform ‘Worth It’ And ‘Let There Be Light’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

RAYE appeared on Saturday Night Live last night (April 6), appearing twice across the show to perform a selection of her recent hits.

The singer had performed ‘Escapism’ earlier in the night, but later in the show she returned with a jazz orchestra to sing ‘Worth It’ and ‘Let There Be Light’.

RAYE has performed with an orchestra on numerous occasions, including at her recent headline ‘My 21st Century Symphony’ show at London’s O2 Arena and a similar performance at the Royal Albert Hall. In a five-star review of the performance, NME wrote: “Throughout, her effortless vocals – reminiscent of Amy Winehouse or nostalgic jazz club singers – fly across the orchestra, melismatic runs soaring through the huge arena and scat singing incorporated.

“A triumphant performance from a live sensation, this was a career-defining show for RAYE.”

Check out her live renditions of ‘Worth It’ and ‘Let There Be Light’ below:

Raye performing a medley of “Worth It.” and a new song on #SNL pic.twitter.com/2cXrndbIYX — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) April 7, 2024

Meanwhile, RAYE recently revealed that she co-wrote one of Beyoncé‘s songs on ‘Cowboy Carter’.

The six times BRIT Awards winner has previously penned songs for Queen Bey most notably 2019’s ‘Bigger’ along with tracks for Mabel and Charli XCX.

Now, she has taken to Instagram to celebrate the release of the new record, which dropped today, and share her “honour” in contributing to the LP.

Sharing a clip of herself singing along to the track, which you can listen to below, RAYE wrote: “happy COWBOY CARTER day. What an honour it is to being able to contribute my small piece to this beautiful album, and to THE @beyonce who continues to inspire all of us. Track 23 : RIIVERDANCE , co – written by me found my beat up cowboy hat i bought on my 21st birthday for this special occasion.”