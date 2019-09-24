Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers cover The Cars’ ‘Just What I Needed’ in tribute to Ric Ocasek

Class.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have joined the growing ranks of artists who have paid tribute to the late Ric Ocasek by covering The Cars.

As they performed at Singapore’s Marina Bay on Sunday night, the ‘Californication’ rockers delivered their own take on ‘Just What I Needed’. You can watch their take on the seminal track in full below.

It comes after Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared an unreleased cover of the same track in tribute to the late Ric Ocasek.

Posting on SoundCloud, Hoppus explained how he’d been asked to record the cover for a television show, but it was never used.

The Killers, meanwhile, delivered their own take on The Cars’ ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’ as they played their first show since Ocasek’s death.

Last week, it was confirmed that Ocasek died from heart disease which was worsened by emphysema.

His wife, actress Paulina Porizkova, said that Ocasek was recovering from surgery at the time of his death.

Posting on Instagram, Porizkova said: “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.

“I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realised that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”

She added: “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”