Watch REM’s Michael Stipe debut new song

It is the singer's first fully formed solo track

Footage of Michael Stipe performing a new solo track has surfaced online.

The song ‘Your Capricious Soul’ was performed by the former R.E.M. frontman during a recent surprise set ahead of Patti Smith’s show at New York’s newly reopened Webster Hall. You can view footage of the track on Instagram.

He also performed the track at a recent gig at the American Museum Of Natural History, footage of which you can view below.

Stipe released a 40-second quasi-song, ‘Future, If Future’, last March in honour of the March For Our Lives and he’s also also shared solo covers and instrumentals.

But ‘Your Capricious Soul’ is the singer’s first fully formed solo song.

Meanwhile, R.E.M., The Who and Patti Smith were recently among a number of artists auctioning off setlists from classic shows for charity.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Known as Setlists for Young Voices, the initiative featured setlists from R.E.M.’s 1989 Wembley Arena show, The Who’s Mexico City performance in 2016 ( signed by Pete Townshend) and Janelle Monáe’s recent Coachella appearance.

Organised by authors Dave Eggers, Nick Hornby (writer of High Fidelity), and Michael Chabon, the auction saw all proceeds go towards Ministry of Stories and The International Congress of Youth Voices.

Members of R.E.M also recently hit out at Donald Trump after he used their music in a meme.

They tweeted: “World Leader PRETEND!!! Congress, Media–ghost this faker!!! Love, R.E.M.”

The line “World Leader Pretend” is a reference to the band’s 1988 track of the same name, which included the lyrics, “I raised the wall and I will be the one to knock it down.”