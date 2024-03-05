Watch Reneé Rapp’s blissful cover of ‘Linger’ by The Cranberries

Reneé Rapp has covered The Cranberries‘ hit song ‘Linger’ at one of her recent UK tour stops this past weekend. Check out the footage below.

While performing at The Roundhouse in London on Saturday (March 2) as part of her ‘Snow Hard Feelings Tour’, the ‘Tummy Hurts’ singer covered the 1993 track from the iconic Irish band’s debut album ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’.

Rapp welcomed Towa Bird, the musician who is serving as her tour opener, on stage for a blissful rendition of ‘Linger’. The performance saw Rapp perform a stripped-down version of the track while sitting on a stool alongside Bird, who played the song on acoustic guitar and provided backing vocals.

Rapp has done various covers of popular songs while on tour. At her show in Paris, the pop singer took on Beyoncé‘s track ‘Daddy Issues’. The rendition came right after the pop icon announced her upcoming country album and release of her two singles ‘Texas Hold Em’ and ’16 Carriages’.

Shortly after performed her rendition of ‘Daddy Issues’ Beyoncé sent the Mean Girls actress a bouquet of flowers to her hotel room. Rapp shared a photo and video clip of the moment on her Instagram where she seen whispering under her breath in shock “Not Beyoncé”.

Rapp is on tour in support of her debut LP ‘Snow Angel’. Her next show is set to take place on March 7 at The Brook W/Vinlo in Southhampton. Though the show is sold out, the singer is set to play a handful of festivals later this summer including the Governors Ball in Queens, NY and Reading & Leeds. Visit here for tickets and more information.

In other news, Rapp recently opened up about the “incredibly traumatic experience” of being drugged and assaulted in a hotel two years ago.