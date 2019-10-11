Watch Rex Orange County perform ‘Loving Is Easy’ and ’10/10′ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

He's due to drop his third album later this month

Rex Orange County has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform ’10/10′ and ‘Loving is Easy’ – you can watch videos of the performance below.

The 21-year-old, whose third full length album ‘Pony’ is due for release later this month, appeared with a full string section for ‘Loving is Easy’.

On ’10/10′, Rex recreated the song’s video on stage and was flanked by a group of dancers dressed in Spider Man outfits. You can watch the performances below.

Latest single ’10/10′ followed another new track, ‘New House’, which he surprise released earlier this year.

Along with details of the new album, the singer also announced details of huge UK dates for the end of the year, including three nights at London’s Brixton Academy – tickets are on sale here.

You can View Rex Orange County’s upcoming UK and North American tour dates below.

November

13 – Birmingham, UK -O2 Academy

17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

24 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

26 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

27 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

28 – London, UK -O2 Brixton Academy

Rex has also collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Randy Newman in recent years: last year, he reworked the latter’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ with Newman for Spotify’s RISE series.

Describing working with Tyler, he previously told NME: “He just picked me up on email, but I was pretty convinced it wasn’t him at first.

“I feel like collaborating is something I need to try more of. “Like how Frank Ocean and Damon Albarn are able to do – it’d just be super-impressive to hear other people’s cool shit on my project.”