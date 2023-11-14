Watch Richard Ayoade join Dinosaur Jr. on stage in London

Actor, comedian and director Richard Ayoade joined Dinosaur Jr. on stage at their London show last night (November 13) as a special guest.

The rock veterans are currently completing a four-night residency at The Garage in Islington in honour of the 30th anniversary of their fifth studio LP, ‘Where You Been’.

Last night (November 13), Ayoade joined the band on stage and played guitar during a live rendition of ‘The Lung’.

The actor and director is no stranger to the music world. He has previously worked with bands such as Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Last Shadow Puppets, directing a few of their music videos. Arctic Monkeys and The Last Shadow Puppets frontman Alex Turner also teamed up with Ayoade, creating the soundtrack to his 2010 indie film Submarine.

Back in 2015, Ayoade conducted an interview for NME in which he spoke with his musical hero, Dinosaur Jr.’s very own J Mascis.

The director opened up to the guitarist about his first gig being the band’s 1992 tour with Blur and My Bloody Valentine.

“I went to see them at Brixton Academy [April 5, 1992], and I didn’t know people would jump up and down. So I got to the front and thought, ‘This is great’,” he said. “Then everyone started jumping and someone’s shoulder went into the bottom of my jaw and I spat out a tooth,” he said.

Mascis replied with: “I guess you didn’t need that one anyway…”

Speaking about Dinosaur Jr., Ayoade said: “They’re my favourite band, every part of it is great, there’s nothing that isn’t. You just feel everything is very carefully thought about and then when you see them live there is so much improvisation.”

In other news, Dinosaur Jr are set to play Bearded Theory festival 2024 as part of their UK exclusive performances.

Jane’s Addiction are set to headline the event with a UK-exclusive performance. Also scheduled to appear are Future Islands, Amyl And The Sniffers, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Bob Vylan and more.