Watch Richard Hawley join Pulp at first Sheffield homecoming show

Pulp were joined by Richard Hawley at their first of two hometown shows in Sheffield last night (July 14) – watch them perform together below.

Hawley, who was a one-time member of Pulp, had previously played ‘Common People’ with the reunited band in Dublin last month.

At the Utilita Arena in their hometown, Pulp were supported by Hawley, who then also joined them during their set for ‘Common People’ and ‘Sunrise’.

Advertisement

See footage of the performances and Pulp’s full setlist below.

Richard Hawley and Pulp today. pic.twitter.com/jolIoNyXjy — Dr Alexandra Woodall (@alexwoodall) July 14, 2023

Pulp played:

‘I Spy’

‘Disco 2000’

‘Mis-Shapes’

‘Something Changed’

‘Pink Glove’

‘Weeds’

‘Weeds II (The Origin Of The Species)’

‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

‘Sorted For E’s & Wizz’

‘This Is Hardcore’

‘Do You Remember The First Time?’

‘Babies’

‘Sunrise’ (with Richard Hawley)

‘Like A Friend’

‘Underwear’

‘Common People’ (with Richard Hawley)

‘After You’

‘Razzmatazz’

‘Glory Days’

Advertisement

Reviewing Pulp’s recent London show at Finsbury Park, NME wrote: “Ostensibly, this show – and Pulp’s 2023 tour – is nostalgia fodder, with no new music in sight or promises to return after the tour wraps up later this summer. It’s the unending energy of Cocker and the sheer delight from the band, though, that make them seem good as new, and like Pulp could go on for decades from here.

“At the end of ‘Common People’, Cocker introduces his bandmates by name, before speaking on behalf of himself. “My name is Jarvis,” he says. “I was born to perform. I exist to do this.” 25 years later, it’s still emphatically true.”