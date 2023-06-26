Watch Rick Astley cover Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ at Glastonbury 2023

Rick Astley covered Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ during his Glastonbury 2023 performance this weekend – see footage below.

Astley opened proceedings on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (June 24), going on to play a secret set of Smiths covers with Blossoms later in the weekend.

During his Pyramid set, Astley played hits from across his career including the iconic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

He also covered AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ while playing drums, and for his third song of the set he took on Styles’ huge chart-topper ‘As It Was’.

See Rick Astley cover Harry Styles at Glastonbury below.

🎥| Rick Astley covering "As It Was" by @Harry_Styles at Gladstonebury festival yesterday. — "..A song that I think almost every single one of you know"pic.twitter.com/m8FMPLihq8 — Harry Crave 🛰 (@theHScrave) June 25, 2023

On Friday morning, Astley spoke to NME about what went into the supergroup covers band along with the backlash from former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

“I can’t tell you how much I love doing this,” Astley told NME of the covers band. “I know it’s sacrilege and they should hang the lot of us on the line for doing it, but I also just don’t care. I’m 57.

“I’ve talked it over with the guys from Blossoms many times and said, ‘If at any moment any of you decide that you don’t want to do this, just holler’. They’re in the middle of their career, four albums in. I’ve got nothing to lose. You can hang me, you can do whatever you want. It doesn’t matter.”

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on NME’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday liveblogs, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.