Rick Ross has become the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, performing an impressive 20-minute set while sitting atop a gold-plated throne.

During the latest NPR set, Ross took to a gallery space owned by Miami artist Rich B Caliente to rattle through a selection of his biggest hits – including ‘B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)’ and ‘Aston Martin Music’, alongside frequent favourites such as ‘I’m Not a Star’ and ‘Tears of Joy’.

The intimate performance also saw Ross flanked by a full band, who provided musical support on bass, drums, keys and backing vocals.

It comes after Ross announced his latest record ‘Richer Than I’ve Ever Been’ in November, and dropped the subsequent tracks including ‘Entanglements’ and ‘Pinned to the Cross’.

Last year, he also battled against 2 Chainz in a hotly contested Verzuz clash, which sees competitors taking it in turns to play a song from a list of 20 tracks from across their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Reviewing Ross’ last album, 2019’s ‘Port of Miami 2‘, NME wrote: “Celebrating what it is to be young, fly and flashy, ‘Port of Miami 2’ comes with some of the best production money can buy, even if it is a little slow out the gate.”