Watch Rico Nasty make her television debut performing ‘OHFR?’ on ‘Fallon’

Rico Nasty has made her television debut, performing ‘OHFR?’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Dylan Brady-produced cut is taken from the rapper’s debut studio album, ‘Nightmare Vacation’.

‘Nightmare Vacation’ arrived last month following a long string of mixtapes from the rapper including 2018’s ‘Nasty’, and ‘Anger Management’, a collaboration with producer Kenny Beats that was released in 2019.

Watch Rico perform ‘OHFR?’ on Fallon below:

Advertisement

In addition to ‘OHFR?’, the album featured the singles ‘IPHONE’, also produced by Brady, and ‘Don’t Like Me’, featuring Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.

In a four-star review of ‘Nightmare Vacation’, NME praised Rico for refusing to be restrained by genre boundaries, saying her debut sees her “flex her chops as an artist with mainstream appeal”, and calling it “a refreshingly liberating soundtrack to a year that has felt a little like the end of the world”.

The record also appeared on NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2020.

Advertisement

Last month, Rico announced the release of a ‘Nightmare Vacation’-themed comic book to accompany the album. Titled Nightmare Vacay, the book was written by Rico herself alongside Jarrett Williams, with colouring by Aladdin Collar.