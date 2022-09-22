Watch Rico Nasty set a car alight in music video for ‘Gotsta Get Paid’

Rico Nasty has shared the music video for ‘Gotsta Get Paid’, which is taken from her seventh mixtape, ‘Las Ruinas‘.

In the Moshpxt-directed clip the rapper is seen hanging out at the edge of a cliff, setting a car on fire and walking through a forest at night while singing to to her song. Watch the video for the 100 Gecs co-produced song below.

‘Las Ruinas’ is the latest release by Nasty. It follows her debut album, 2020’s ‘Nightmare Vacation’, and her 2018 and 2019 mixtapes ‘Nasty’ and ‘Anger Management’.

The mixtape also features the previously released single ‘Vaderz‘ featuring Bktherula.

Reviewing the release in July, NME‘s Dhruva Balram said: “‘Las Ruinas’ sparkles at times across its 17 tracks. In her usual fashion, the Maryland rapper and singer borrows varying elements from post-punk, indie rock, guitar-driven music, hip-hop and jazz, and successfully mashes them together in her singular way.

“But the second half of the project relies on a club-heavy sound which ultimately falls flat, as she strays away from the formulas that have developed her signature sound and into territory which she sounds uncomfortable within.”

In a 2020 Big Read cover feature with NME about her debut, the rapper addressed her place in the music world. “I don’t know where I fit. I don’t really resonate with punk stars because I’m not that hardcore. I like bubbles and stuff; I’m not harsh and crazy. And with this new album, I definitely resonate with being a pop-punk princess.”