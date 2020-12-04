Watch Rico Nasty start a fight in new music video for ‘STFU’

Rico Nasty has just dropped her debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’, and now she’s delivered an intense music video for ‘STFU’.

The video sees Rico and a group of other women walk in on an all-male fight club, and, naturally take over.

Watch the video for ‘STFU’ below:

‘STFU’ is the fifth song from ‘Nightmare Vacation’ to receive a music video, following ‘IPHONE’, ‘Own It’, ‘Don’t Like Me’ and ‘OHFR?’.

‘Nightmare Vacation’, released today (December 4), also includes a host of features from Gucci Mane, Aminé, and Trippie Redd, as well as her 2018 breakout hit ‘Smack a Bitch’. In addition, the album includes a remix of the song featuring Rubi Rose and Sukihana, who both made cameos in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’.

In a four-star review of ‘Nightmare Vacation’, NME called the album “a refreshingly liberating soundtrack to a year that has felt a little like the end of the world.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year during a cover story, Rico expanded on why she doesn’t know where she fits within the music industry.

“I don’t really resonate with punk stars because I’m not that hardcore,” she said.

“I like bubbles and stuff; I’m not harsh and crazy. And with this new album, I definitely resonate with being a pop-punk princess.”