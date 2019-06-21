Seth made Rihanna cocktails inspired by her songs

Seth Meyers and Rihanna have gone day drinking as part of a sketch in Meyers’ Late Night show. You can watch the clip below.

In a recurring feature on the show, Meyers invites a guest to go out drinking with him in the day – and in the tradition of the feature, both Meyers and Rihanna get very drunk.

After downing shots and a pint of beer, Meyers made Rihanna a series of cocktails inspired by her biggest hits. The drinks included ‘Under My Rumbrella’ – a rum-based drink complete with lots of tiny cocktail umbrellas. You can watch the clip here:

Earlier this month, Rihanna gave an update on when fans can expect to hear her long-awaited ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’, in a new interview with her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Rihanna said of her new album: “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.

“It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”

When asked how much longer fans would have to wait to hear new music, Rihanna replied: “I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.”

In other news, Rihanna has been named as the world’s richest female musician after defeating tough competition from the likes of Beyonce and Madonna.

The pop giant is believed to have amassed a staggering net worth of $600 million (£472 million), through her music catalogue, huge tours and the recent success of her lucrative Fenty Beauty line.