Watch Rina Sawayama debut soaring new song ‘Catch Me In The Air’ live

She also revealed that she's currently finishing her "even more personal" second album

By Will Richards
Sawayama
Rina Sawayama performing live in November 2021. Credit: Andrew Benge/Redferns.

Rina Sawayama debuted a brand new song live last night (November 13) – watch her play ‘Catch Me In The Air’ at her Glasgow show below.

The singer is currently on a UK headline tour in support of 2020 debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ and played the city’s SWG Galvaniser’s Yard last night.

During the set, Sawayama asked the crowd if they wanted to hear a new song, before launching into ‘Catch Me In The Air’.

“I wrote this song because, in these unprecedented times, I am touring my first record at the same time as finishing my second record,” she said ahead of playing the track. “I thought that the first record was really personal – and it was – but this new record is even more personal.

“This song, I wrote it about my mum, who is a single mum. You know how intense that relationship is – they feel like a sister or a brother.”

She added: “I felt throughout my life that my mum and I have caught each other when we’re falling.”

Watch the live debut of ‘Catch Me In The Air’, a soaring track with a classic rock feel and defined by Sawayama’s powerful vocals, below:

Back in September, Sawayama offered an update on her as-yet-untitled second studio album, slating a potential release window in 2022.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, who inquired as to the release date of the prospective LP, Sawayama succinctly replied: “Next year, late summer.”

Sawayama released her quasi-eponymous debut album, ‘Sawayama’, in April of 2020. In a five-star reviewNME praised the album for establishing “a fresh sound drenched in familiarity.”

Reviewing the Manchester date of her current UK tour, NME wrote: “The meticulous choreography and altered arrangements of her songs result in a dazzling, all-encompassing pop assault on the senses, the sort which usually takes place on far larger stages than these; even bigger venues are already slated for this tour.”

