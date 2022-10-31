Watch Rina Sawayama perform ‘This Hell’ on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Rina Sawayama headed to the ballroom this weekend, performing her single ‘This Hell’ on Strictly Come Dancing – watch the performance below.

‘This Hell’ appears on the singer’s new album ‘Hold The Girl’, which was released last month via Dirty Hit, with Rina finishing up a UK and Ireland headline tour last week at London’s Brixton Academy.

For the Strictly performance, Sawayama donned a glittery cowboy hat for a choreographed performance that took inspiration from the show.

Advertisement

Check out the performance below.

The performance came after Sawayama shared a new video for her single ‘Frankenstein’ and announced a headline tour of Europe for 2023 last week.

With dates already announced for the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, Sawayama has now confirmed that she will bring the ‘Hold The Girl’ tour to mainland Europe next February.

The gigs will begin in Brussels on February 14, running through until the end of the month when the tour will wrap up with a gig in Oslo. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10am local time here after a pre-sale on October 31 (also at 10am local time).

On her recent UK and Ireland tour, Sawayama partnered with charity The Trussell Trust, who support a nationwide network of food banks and provide emergency food and support to people in need.

Advertisement

Sawayama said: “I’m sure you’re all aware but the cost of living is increasing so much at the moment, and people are struggling to pay for essential things like heating and food. No one should have to worry about whether they can afford to eat or not.”

Reviewing new album ‘Hold The Girl’, NME wrote: “While ‘Hold the Girl’ is filled with often contrasting sounds, it’s rooted by moments such as these. Genres may come and go, but Sawayama’s second album is defined by her ability to fashion each of these sounds into big, brilliant pop songs. The best British pop album of the year.”