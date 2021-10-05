Watch Ringo Starr, Nandi Bushell and more join forces to perform ‘Come Together’

Ringo Starr has linked up with a slew of famous drummers, as well as drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell, to perform a cover of The Beatles‘ classic ‘Come Together’.

The cover was performed as part of WhyHunger’s ‘Drum Together’ campaign, aiming to end world hunger by providing, per the non-profit’s website, “critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice.”

Alongside Starr and Bushell, other notable drummers featured in the performance included Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron, Jim Keltner, Brian Frasier-Moore, Steve Gadd, Cindy Blackman Santana, David Rozenblatt and more.

Advertisement

Watch the performance in full below:

In a statement regarding the performance, Starr said, “We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food.

“This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track – one of my favorite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to. Peace and love.”

Starr recently paid tribute to another iconic drummer, the Rolling Stones‘ Charlie Watts, after he passed away in August at age 80.

Advertisement

“He was a beautiful human being. He was like The Quiet Man…” Starr said.