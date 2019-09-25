Watch Ringo Starr play ‘Yellow Submarine’ on classroom instruments with Fallon and The Roots

The Beatle gave an unusual version of the hit song on US TV

Ringo Starr delivered an unusual version of ‘Yellow Submarine’ during an appearance on US TV yesterday (September 24).

The Beatle was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he was joined by the host and house band The Roots to perform the Fab Four’s classic song.

Appearing in a set decorated like the titular submarine from the Beatles film of the same name, the group recreated the track on toy instruments including kazoos and shakers. Starr sang the main vocal part while drumming on a toy drum set. You can watch the performance below now.

Meanwhile, Starr is set to release his 20th studio album next month. ‘What’s My Name’ will be released on October 25 and will feature a number of collaborators. Among them are his old bandmate Paul McCartney, who will appear on the John Lennon-penned song ‘Grow Old With Me’.

The track was written by Lennon a few years before his death and the new cover will see Starr tackle the main vocals while McCartney accompanies him on bass and backing vocals.

The full tracklist for ‘What’s My Name’ is as follows:

‘Gotta Get Up To Get Down’

‘It’s Not Love That You Want’

‘Grow Old With Me’

‘Magic’

‘Money (That’s What I Want)’

‘Better Days’

‘Life Is Good’

‘Thank God For Music’

‘Send Love Spread Peace’

‘What’s My Name’

Earlier this month, a Beatles expert explained how a little-heard tape from the band revealed that the band were in talks to make another album after ‘Abbey Road’.

Renowned rock historian Mark Lewisohn gave The Guardian access to a tape of a meeting held 50 years ago this week, which seemingly shows The Fab Four at loggerheads. Having finished the recording of ‘Abbey Road‘, it features audio of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison meeting together at Apple HQ in Savile Row.