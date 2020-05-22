Watch Rivers Cuomo cover Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ with his wife

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo has shared a cover of Green Day’s classic 1997 track ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ from isolation.

Cuomo shared the rendition on Twitter with an apology for the postponement of the Hella Mega tour, where Weezer were set to play alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy. That tour will now take place in summer 2021.

The cover arrives as part of Cuomo’s Island in the Zoom Sessions series, which has previously seen him cover Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. In the new cover, the Weezer singer plays acoustic guitar, and is accompanied by his wife on piano. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Weezer have postponed the release of their forthcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set to be released last week. Speaking about the forthcoming album with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”.

So far, they’ve shared three of its singles, ‘Hero’, ‘Blue Dream’ and ‘End of the Game’. The latter of those was debuted on an episode of The Simpsons.

Cuomo’s recent string of online covers follows on from the band’s covers collection, ‘The Teal Album’, which was released last year. NME gave it three stars, calling it “a kitsch covers collection…respectful enough to rouse any struggling family gathering, but knowing enough to amuse those in on the joke”.