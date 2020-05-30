Watch Rivers Cuomo cover ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ song for Islands In The Zoom sessions

Rivers Cuomo has shared a cover of ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar – watch it below.

The Weezer frontman shared the rendition on Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of his Islands In The Stream sessions. It comes after his recent covers of Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ and Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’.

‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ was originally written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in 1970 for Jesus Christ Superstar. It originally featured Yvonne Elliman’s Mary Magdalene singing the song.

Sharing the cover on Twitter, Cuomo wrote: “Here’s my cover of ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ from last week’s Island In The Zoom. Tune in tonight at 6:25 PST for another episode, featuring guest star.”

Watch Cuomo’s rendition of ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ below:

Earlier this month, Weezer postponed the release of their forthcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set to be released last week. Speaking about the forthcoming album with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last year, Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”.

So far, they’ve shared three of its singles: ‘End of the Game’, ‘Hero’, ‘Blue Dream’. The last of those was debuted on an episode of The Simpsons.

Meanwhile, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have officially postponed the North American leg of their joint Hella Mega Tour due to coronavirus.

It comes after they were forced to cancel the inaugural European leg, which was set to take place in June.