Watch Robbie Williams play Boris Johnson in video for festive single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’

Robbie Williams has shared the video for his pandemic-themed Christmas single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’, which sees the singer parodying the British government’s coronavirus response.

The visuals feature Williams playing Boris Johnson in the government’s COVID-19 briefings, while the clip also includes a dancing Theresa May, a tribute to Queen‘s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and more.

A collaboration with long-time producers Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, the single was initially released last month and is taken from Williams’ new double album ‘The Christmas Present’, which features guest appearances from the likes of Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Jamie Cullum and Tyson Fury.

You can watch Williams’ ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ video below.

‘The Christmas Present’ is an expanded edition of an album that was first released last Christmas, with the initial release giving Williams his 13th number one solo album last December – equalling Elvis Presley’s chart record as the solo artist with the most UK Number One albums.

Williams has said he doubts he’ll land the Christmas Number One single with the new track, or that he’ll ever achieve another number one single during his career.

He said: “I’m an albums kind of person now, which is wonderful. But I don’t even look at the charts now. And I wouldn’t even think that I would get anywhere near up there. But if I did, it would be a Christmas miracle and I’d be very grateful.”

Earlier this month, Williams announced that he’s forming a new band – but it won’t include any of his former Take That bandmates.

Teaming up with a pair of Australian songwriters, Williams has said the yet-to-be-named group have already worked on a few songs they plan on releasing sometime soon.