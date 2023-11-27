Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Bon Jovi’s ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ in new Sunday Lunch video

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have covered Bon Jovi‘s ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ for the latest instalment in their Sunday Lunch series.

The musicians and married couple shared their rendition of the 1986 track this weekend (November 26), for which Fripp wore a novelty arrow headpiece and a Willcox shot a cupid’s bow, while sporting pink love heart glasses and a red and white maid’s frock.

“#ToyahWillcox & #RobertFripp are back with a brand new episode!! ( And by far the funniest ever!!),” the description for the new video reads.

The new video opens away with a blooper right away, with the former King Crimson guitarist declaring his now signature “bollocks!”, before Willcox launches confetti canons throughout the performance.

Check out the latest cover below below.

Other recent covers from the couple include Kaiser Chiefs‘ ‘I Predict A Riot‘, The Black Keys‘ ‘Lonely Boy’, Richard Berry’s ‘Have Love, Will Travel’ and The Hives’ ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’.

This year, their lockdown covers concept arrived on the Glastonbury stage where they performed David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

During the festival they spoke to NME backstage and reflected on the success of their viral series.

“It did surprise us,” Willcox said. “We were going for about eight months and it was growing and growing and growing. It started with one very simple post: 28 seconds of us jiving. Within five minutes it got about 100,000 replies from across the world. At that point, we realised that we’d posted something that basically cheered people up who were alone in lockdown.”

Meanwhile, there’s even a possibility that the Sunday Lunch series could be turned into a movie (or two), sharing in September that the episodes had caught the eye of a “big production company”.