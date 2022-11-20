Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Iggy And The Stooges’ ‘Search And Destroy’

Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox have shared their latest Sunday Lunch cover, a rollicking rendition of Iggy And The Stooges‘ ‘Search And Destroy’.

The duo took to their kitchen to perform the 1973 track, which you can view below.

With King Crimson‘s Fripp on guitar, Willcox sings her way through the song while wearing an army camouflage cap.

It comes after the couple recently covered Richard Berry’s 1959 track ‘Have Love Will Travel‘.

In recent weeks, the married couple marked Halloween with a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Children Of The Grave’ and took on a version of Korn’s 1994 hit ‘Blind’, which rounded out something of a nu-metal trilogy: prior to it, they’d covered tracks by Slipknot (‘Psychosocial’) and Limp Bizkit (‘Nookie’).

That edition also marked a return to the usual Sunday Lunch format, following a quartet of videos featuring Chesney Hawkes. With him, the pair covered ‘Summer Of 69’, ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and even Hawkes’ own song, ‘The One And Only’.

Next year, Fripp and Willcox will take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll be performing.

Last month, Fripp said the Sunday Lunch series had upset some King Crimson fans. He refused to pander to them, however, saying in a new interview: “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.”