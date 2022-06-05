Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover INXS’ ‘Devil Inside’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of INXS’ Devil Inside – check it out below.

The clip is the latest in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which began in 2020 as a result of Fripp missing live shows, thanks to coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.

In recent weeks, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have covered Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows‘, The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ and Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. Last week, they shared their take on Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’

For their take on the INXS classic ‘Devil Inside’, Willcox and Fripp once again take to their kitchen with their wind machine on high and a sign saying “Devil In Fripp” behind them. Getting into the spirit of things, Fripp has even gone through his dressing up box and found a devil costume to wear for the performance. They’ve even included an outtake at the end.

Check it out below:

In August, Toyah Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.”

In 2020 INXS’ Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farriss received a somewhat unexpected writing credit for Dua Lipa’s smash hit ‘Break My Heart’, which interpolates the main guitar riff from ‘Need You Tonight’.

That year, Lipa said the INXS interpolation in ‘Break My Heart’ “brought nostalgia to the forefront”, revealing that she didn’t realise the similarities between the songs until the track was done: “It was a funny moment when we were like, ‘Eureka!’ And then, ‘Oh, wait a second…’ … I’m not trying to get sued, is kind of the moral of the story.”

“I think it’s great, I think she’s really cool,” Farriss responded when asked if he’s heard Lipa’s neo-disco album ‘Future Nostalgia’, which ‘Break My Heart’ features on.

“It’s kind of bizarre to hear it like that, because it’s really an interpretation. Hats off to her for asking for permission to use it and for the writing credit,” he continues. “I think there should be more of that stuff. If you’re going to do it, just be straight-up about it and it’s all good.”