Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Iggy Pop

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have covered Iggy Pop’s ‘The Passenger’ in the latest of their Sunday Lunch video series.

The video specials began during the first coronavirus lockdown in the UK last year and quickly went viral as the couple put their spin on songs by David Bowie, Metallica, Britney Spears, Soft Cell and more.

“Welcome to Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch and here we are rocking out with T on the kitchen table,” Fripp introduced this week’s instalment. “Mercy!” Willcox performed from on top of the table in an orange and beige headpiece, while a split-screen showed her husband watching on from a chair in front of her.

“Normality has been restored, and Toyah is back on the table!” they added in the video’s YouTube description. “And this week Robert really is a passenger!!!”

The last couple of episodes of Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch have seen Fripp performing from on top of the table. During those clips, the couple performed covers of Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ and The Stranglers’ ‘Peaches’.

Meanwhile, Willcox released her 16th studio album, ‘Posh Pop’, last month. Speaking to NME about it in a recent interview, she said: “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”