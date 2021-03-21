Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Motörhead classic

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have shared another cover in their weekly lockdown series, this time tackling a Motörhead classic.

The pair began the Sunday Lockdown Lunch covers series last year and have shared their own takes on tracks by the likes of Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters and more.

For this week’s video, Willcox dressed in a maid’s outfit and dealt cards into the gust of a fan. Fripp, meanwhile, sat to her side playing the guitar as she sang.

In the description box on YouTube, Willcox wrote: “Toyah and Robert ” Deal” you another helping of your Sunday Lunch (see what we did there!).” Watch the video below now.

Earlier this year, Willcox explained why the couple had started the Sunday Lockdown Lunch, noting that Fripp had started “withdrawing” under coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said in an interview. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part.”

The cover videos have seen the couple go viral for performing on an exercise bike, singing with a snake and Willcox dressed in various outfits including a cheerleader and a nurse. They have also shown support to the #FreeBritney movement, holding up signs cheering on Britney Spears at the end of a cover of her 2003 single ‘Toxic’.