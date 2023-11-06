Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover The Black Keys’ ‘Lonely Boy’

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have returned with the latest cover in their viral online series, this week performing The Black Keys‘ ‘Lonely Boy’.

The musicians, who are a married couple, shared the latest instalment in their Sunday Lunch series over the weekend, which they said in the description was “probably one of the funniest Sunday Lunches EVER”.

“The Toyah and Roberts lunch is always on time,” Fripp says during the video, which features Willcox dancing around with the large metal frame of a clock.

The upload also includes amusing outtakes of the couple introducing the song, during which Willcox snorts in laughter and Fripp yells: “Bollocks!”

Check out the cover below.

Willcox and Fripp have been releasing covers of their favourite tracks since the COVID lockdowns. The ’80s pop star and former King Crimson member, respectively, have since become viral stars with their quirky renditions.

Other recent covers from the couple include Richard Berry’s ‘Have Love, Will Travel’ and The Hives’ ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’.

This year they even brought one of their covers to the live stage, performing David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ at at Glastonbury.

They caught up with NME backstage at the Worthy Farm bash at the time and opened up about the unexpected success of the series.

“It did surprise us,” Willcox said. “We were going for about eight months and it was growing and growing and growing. It started with one very simple post: 28 seconds of us jiving. Within five minutes it got about 100,000 replies from across the world. At that point, we realised that we’d posted something that basically cheered people up who were alone in lockdown.”

Elsewhere, the couple recently revealed that the series is currently being recreated for the big screen.