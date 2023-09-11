NewsMusic News

Watch Robert Peston and Ed Balls perform with new band Centrist Dad

The band played at a street party in Camden's York Rise on Sunday, September 10.

By Anagricel Duran
Ed Balls and Robert Peston (right) attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty
ITV’s political editor Robert Peston and former Labour chancellor Ed Balls have performed with their new band, Centrist Dad, in Camden this past weekend.

The band played at a street party in Camden’s York Rise on Sunday, September 10. Peston was on mic duty while Balls served as the drummer along with John Wilson (the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Front Row) and Chris Taylor on bass and guitar.

Centrist Dad played many covers focusing on ’70s punk such as Sex Pistols‘ ‘Anarchy In The UK’ and Blondie‘s ‘One Way Or Another’. They also played hits by The Clash and The Ramones.

A memorable moment of the performance was when Peston crooned “I am an anti-Christ, I am an anarchist,” during their cover of the Sex Pistol hit.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the band’s name is short for “middle-aged men who yearn for a return to the ’90s.” According to Balls, the name was chosen due to all four band members being dads as well as being in the “middle of the road” in their politics. “Dads are supposed to be embarrassing and over the years I’ve overachieved,” Balls said on Good Morning Britain

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Ed Miliband, the Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, were both in the audience watching the band perform.

