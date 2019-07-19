Watch Robyn perform a medley of tracks on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

The singer played 'Between The Lines' and 'Love Is Free' on American TV

Robyn headed to American TV this week, performing a medley of tracks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – watch a clip from her performance below.

The Swedish singer performed ‘Between The Lines’, a song taken from last year’s ‘Honey’ album, and also her 2015 collaboration with La Bagatelle Magique, ‘Love Is Free’, on the popular talk show.

Robyn is currently on tour in the US, and has been busy playing a host of European festivals this past month.

Reviewing her set at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival last week, NME said: “It’s clear that Robyn will maintain her pop’s heartbreak Laurette title for the foreseeable future: no-one else makes sadness this much fun.”

Watch Robyn’s performance on Fallon below:

Set to play the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight (July 19), Robyn’s tour then rolls on to Chicago for Pitchfork Music Festival (July 21), San Francisco (July 25) and Inglewood, California (July 27).

She headlines Wilderness Festival in the UK on August 3.

In our Big Read interview last year around the release of ‘Honey’, Robyn talked about her increasing fame and how she manages to keep a handle on it.

“There’s something really interesting about the intensity of being a celebrity or whatever, someone that people know. There’s something really exciting about the contrast in between that and the super intimate relationship you have through the music with your fans, or the artists that you love.”

“It leaves a lot of space to talk about things in a way that doesn’t become private,” she continued. “It becomes personal, which is nice – it doesn’t become private or weird. I always really enjoy that, and you know what? I think it’s almost a challenge for me.

“I became ‘famous’ – whatever – at a very young age, it was really scary for me, and something I really struggled with at the beginning in my teenage years. I’ve always wanted to own the situation and demystify it. Not the music or the feelings, but I wanted it not to scare me. I wanted to feel like it liberated me…”