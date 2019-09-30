Watch Roger Waters perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Dogs’ in exclusive clip from new documentary ‘Us + Them’

This is stunning.

Roger Waters has previewed his new concert documentary Us & Them with a new clip which sees him performing Pink Floyd’s seminal track ‘Dogs’. Watch it exclusively on NME.com.

In the latest clip from the film, a hologram of London’s Battersea Power Station is seen floating in the middle of the crowd. It’s a reference to Pink Floyd’s legendary 1977 album ‘Animals’, from which the track is taken.

The projection appears to float in silence for almost 20 seconds, before Waters eventually kicks into the song.

It’s the latest glimpse at the upcoming film, which was filmed across four nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on the European leg of his 2017 – 2018 Us + Them tour. The new documentary will premiere in cinemas on October 2/6 and sees the legendary Pink Floyd star joining forces with film-maker Sean Evans.

As well as showcasing the titular album and its message of “human rights, liberty and love”, The film also features songs from Waters’ legendary Pink Floyd albums, including ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, ‘The Wall’, ‘Animals’, ‘Wish You Were Here’, and his last album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’

“I’m so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October,” Waters said upon launching the film’s trailer earlier this year.

“Us + Them is not standard rock & roll fare, some in the audience may ‘yee haaaa!!!’ Which is OK, but many will weep. That is what I hope for.

“Us + Them is a call to action. Homo Sapiens stand at a crossroads: We can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others, and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain ‘Comfortably Numb,’ and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction. Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

Us + Them will be screened in cinemas on October 2 and 6 only, and tickets go on sale today (July 17). You can find out more information about the film here.