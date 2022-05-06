Watch Roger Waters join Lucius on-stage to perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’

Roger Waters joined forces with Lucius on-stage this week to perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ – check out the moment below.

The duo, made up of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, have previously toured with Waters, who was formerly the bassist/vocalist in Pink Floyd.

During Lucius’ gig at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Wednesday (May 4), Waters joined them on-stage for the encore to perform the Pink Floyd classic ‘Mother’ from ‘The Wall’.

Check out their acoustic rendition of the track here:

Pink Floyd recently released their first new music in decades to aid the relief effort in Ukraine.

The track, titled ‘Hey, Hey, Rise Up’, features a sample of Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the singer of Ukrainian band Boombox, and is the band’s first original music to be released since their 1994 album ‘The Division Bell’. All proceeds from the song go to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

Discussing the new song in a statement, Gilmour said: “I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale.

“We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Gilmour had previously shut down the possibility of a Pink Floyd reunion, saying “we are done”.

“It has run its course, we are done. I’m all for Roger [Waters] doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself,” he said.

Waters recently said that he’d been working on his memoirs during the coronavirus pandemic.