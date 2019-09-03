Watch Roger Waters perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ at pro-Julian Assange rally

The musician called on the crowd to "free Julian Assange"

Roger Waters took part in the rally in support of the release of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange in London yesterday, surprising the crowd with a live airing of Pink Floyd‘s ‘Wish You Were Here’.

During the protest, which took place outside London’s Home Office on Monday (September 2), the musician told those in attendance: “How do we put ourselves in the position of a Julian Assange in solitary confinement, or with that kid in Syria or Palestine or Rohingya, being blown to bits by these people in this building here?”

Standing behind a banner adorned with the words “Don’t Extradite Assange”, the singer went on to tell an anecdote about his friend, who was a Junior Minister in the office former PM Margaret Thatcher.

Waters then performed Pink Floyd’s classic track ‘Wish You Were Here’, which appears on the band’s 1975 album of the same name. Check out the clips below.

In April, Assange was arrested by plainclothes police officers and removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. The embassy is where he’d claimed refuge for the last seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that had since been dropped.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer saw Waters announce a new concert film of his ‘Us + Them’ tour. The expansive run was captured for the special release, which has been co-directed by Waters himself alongside Sean Evans.

In other news, a huge new Pink Floyd box set is on its way. ‘The Later Years’ is set to feature over six hours of unreleased material among a host of other rarities, and will arrive in November via Sony.