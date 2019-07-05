Watch The Rolling Stones cover ‘Mercy Mercy’ for first time in 50 years

The last time the group performed the Don Covay & The Goodtimers' track was following Brian Jones' death

The Rolling Stones have covered ‘Mercy Mercy’ for the first time in 50 years at a show on their current US tour.

The band were performing at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Wednesday (July 3) when they included the cover of the Don Covay & The Goodtimers’ track in their setlist.

“It’s a long time ago, so we’re going to try to remember it,” frontman Mick Jagger told the audience before playing the song. The last time the Stones played ‘Mercy Mercy’ was at their Hyde Park show on July 6, 1969, days after the death of guitarist Brian Jones. You can watch fan-shot footage of the track from the Maryland show below.

Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of the death of Jones, who was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool at Cotchford Farm in East Sussex. He was 27 years old at the time.

Jones’ daughter spoke out earlier this week about the theory that her father could have been murdered. Describing his death as a “bit of a mystery”, Barbara Marion said: “I think he was murdered and I think the police did not investigate it the way they should have. I would love to have them reopen [the case] and to get some answers.”

In 1969, a coroner recorded the Stones member’s death as a result of “misadventure”. Sussex Police said in March 2019: “From time to time over the past 49 years Sussex Police have also received messages or reports from journalists and other individuals about the death. Each is considered on its individual merits and reviewed wherever appropriate.

“No such report has been received since 2010 and no new evidence has emerged to suggest that the coroner’s original verdict of ‘death by misadventure’ was incorrect. The case has not been reopened and there are no plans for that to happen.”

The Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour continues on Sunday (July 7) when the band will perform at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.