Watch The Rolling Stones perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ in new ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ reissue

The Rolling Stones have released their classic performance of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as part of the deluxe reissue of their classic ‘The Rock And Roll Circus’. Watch it first on NME below.

Directed by Let It Be‘s Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the performance was recorded in front of a live audience in London in 1968 and was originally conceived as a BBC-TV special.

The performance of the ‘Let It Bleed’ track sees Mick Jagger getting up close and personal with the audience as he stares directly down the camera lens.