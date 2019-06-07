Watch The Rolling Stones perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ in new ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ reissue

The Rolling Stones have released their classic performance of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as part of the deluxe reissue of their classic ‘The Rock And Roll Circus’. Watch it first on NME below.
Directed by Let It Be‘s Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the performance was recorded in front of a live audience in London in 1968 and was originally conceived as a BBC-TV special.
The performance of the ‘Let It Bleed’ track sees Mick Jagger getting up close and personal with the audience as he stares directly down the camera lens.
Due for release on June 7 in the US and June 28 in the UK, The Rolling Stones Rock And Roll Circus has also received a 4K Dolby Vision restoration of the concert film on Blu-ray and DVD, with the soundtrack also remixed and expanded to 28 songs and set to be released across double CD and triple vinyl.
The show also featured performances from The Who, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull, Yoko Ono, as well as ‘supergroup’ The Dirty Mac – consisting of Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience and John Lennon. Unheard tracks by the collective will be available on the new release for the first time ever.
Bonus material also features recordings by the late concert pianist Julius Katchen, three additional songs by Taj Mahal and never before heard recordings of The Dirty Mac performing The Beatles classic, ‘Revolution’ and the aptly titled track ‘Warmup Jam’.
“It was an incredible shoot, I think, 36 hours or something,” said Keith Richards of the historic day back in December ’68. “I remember not remembering everything towards the end… but it was fun… we went through two audiences… wore one out… it was great!”
Meanwhile, the Stones recently announced details of their rescheduled ‘No Filter’ North American tour dates which were postponed following Mick Jagger’s recovery from heart surgery.
The shows were originally scheduled to begin in April but had to be postponed when the frontman underwent heart replacement surgery.