Watch the Rolling Stones perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ for ‘One World: Together at Home’

The Rolling Stones performed together – separately – over livestream last night (April 18), playing their 1969 classic ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home virtual coronavirus relief concert.

The split-screen performance kicked off with Mick Jagger singing and playing acoustic guitar before Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood appeared playing acoustic and electric guitars respectively.

They were finally joined by Charlie Watts, who air drummed in lieu of a real kit, as pre-recorded percussion played over the top.

Watch the Stones perform the ‘Let It Bleed’ hit below:

The Stones joined a smorgasbord of stars who appeared as part of the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together At Home online event, organised to support the COVID-19 Response Fund for WHO.

Other musical guests included the likes of Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John and more.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Rolling Stones recently had to postpone their planned North American tour, which was scheduled to commence in May.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority,” commented the band at the time. “We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

Last month, Wood shared advice for those in recovery for addiction who are self-isolating due to coronavirus. The Stones guitarist has been sober for a decade.