Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut

Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below.

The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.

At the Amsterdam show, Romy came on stage with Fred for a huge, emotional rendition of ‘Strong’. Explaining the meaning of the song upon its release, she said: “This is a very personal song.

“My cousin Luis is in the music video with me. He was on my mind when I was writing this song, we both have the shared experience of our mums passing away when we were young. I think we both kind of try to hold emotions down and put on a brave face about stuff – writing this has helped me connect with these feelings of grief and with him.”

Of the Amsterdam collaboration, Romy said on Instagram: “Fred!!! First time singing strong live with you was incredible!!

“Thanks so much for having me be a part of your amazing show. Love you Fred, love you Amsterdam.”

Watch footage of the performance below.

Fred again.. released new album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’ last month, the third LP in his ongoing diaristic series of albums.

Reviewing ‘Actual Life 3’, NME wrote: “Sitting alongside spontaneous phone recordings made while on his travels, audio snippets from Instagram clips and samples from some of his favourite records, Gibson has sewn a candid diaristic patchwork over the past few years that’s provided him with the basis for building his contemplative yet club-ready sonic world.”

After gigs in Dublin and the aforementioned Amsterdam show, Fred again.. will continue his European tour in Berlin tonight (September 27) before ending with three sold-out hometown gigs in London at Brixton Academy from December 7-9.

See the dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

27 – Berlin, UFO Velodrom

28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Brussels, AB Main Hall

3 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton