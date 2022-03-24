Watch Rosalía go trainspotting with TikTok star Francis Bourgeois

Rosalía has been trainspotting with viral TikTok star Francis Bourgeois – check out the video below.

Bourgeois shot to fame after posting a series of trainspotting clips to the social media platform over the course of the COVID pandemic. At the time of writing, he has 2.3million followers on the site.

Introducing his latest upload, Bourgeois told his viewers that he’d headed to Kings Cross station in London to check out the Class 91 locomotives.

Advertisement

“Hang on a minute – isn’t that Rosalía?” he added as he spotted the Spanish singer-songwriter standing further along the platform. “I’m gonna go say hello to her. I love her music.”

Bourgeois then approached the star, asking her what had brought her to London’s Kings Cross. “What are you doing here?” she replied. He responded: “I’m checking out the Class 91s.”

The pair then excitedly waved off an LNER train as it departed the station. “Thank you!” Bourgeois shouted. So far, the video has registered over 51,000 ‘likes’ and has been shared 1587 times across TikTok. You can see the clip below.

Earlier this month, Francis Bourgeois met up with Sam Fender and his band while attending the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at Brixton Academy. The TikToker’s other famous fans include Joe Jonas and Thierry Henry.

Rosalía, meanwhile, released her third album ‘Motomami’ last Friday (March 18). In a glowing five-star review, NME described its contents as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

Advertisement

It added: “Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”