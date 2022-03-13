Watch Rosalía perform ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘La Fama’ in ‘SNL’ debut

Rosalía made her debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live yesterday (March 12) and performed new single ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ alongside her The Weeknd collaboration ‘La Fama’ – watch footage below.

Released last month, ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ is the third song shared from Rosalía’s upcoming third album ‘Motomami’ which is out March 18. It follows previously released singles ‘La Fama‘ and ‘Saoko‘.

After being introduced by Zoë Kravitz, Rosalía delivered a playful, confident performance of ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ backed by two dancers before a powerful, solo rendition of ‘La Fama’. Check out footage below:

While this was Rosalía’s first time as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she has appeared on the show before. Last year, she performed ‘La Noche de Anoche’ with Bad Bunny.

Earlier this year, Rosalía teased two new tracks, ‘Candy’ and ‘Hentai’, on TikTok. They were confirmed to be on ‘Motomami’ at the start of February, when Rosalía unveiled its cover art and tracklisting.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rosalía revealed that her forthcoming LP is “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far,” and is about “a feminine figure building herself. So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world.”

Earlier this week, Rosalía appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared a story about the time Harry Styles texted a stranger, thinking he was speaking to her.

During the interview, she revealed she changed her number to help her focus in the studio, with Styles texting her old number praising ‘Dolerme’, calling it “so beautiful”. However the new owner of Rosalía’s old number had no idea what he was talking about, telling Styles not to “bother me anymore”.

“Imagine being that person now watching Jimmy Fallon’s show being like, ‘I said ‘Don’t bother me anymore to Harry Styles!’’,” Rosalía said.