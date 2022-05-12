Watch Rosalía’s earthy new video for ‘Delirio de Grandeza’

Rosalía has shared an earthy new video for ‘Delirio de Grandeza’ – check it out below.

The new video sees Rosalía in a forest chopping wood, building a fire and foraging for plants amongst nature.

The visual was directed by Mitch Ryan in Downsville, New York and you an watch it here:

Last month (April 18), Rosalía shared details of a world tour.

The ‘Motomani World Tour’ will be Rosalía’s first world tour and will see her travel to 15 countries for a 46-date run.

The tour begins in July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria and will then make stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris at the French capital’s Accor Arena.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can buy tickets for the shows here and check out the full range of dates here.

Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami’, which dropped on March 18, received a glowing five-star review from NME’s Nick Levine, who described the record and its songs as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

“Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”

Recently, Lorde covered Rosalía‘s track ‘HENTAI’ during her gig in New York City.

Responding to the cover, Rosalía shared footage of Lorde’s ‘HENTAI’ performance on her Instagram Stories on April 19 and wrote: “Lorde que bonita” [how beautiful].